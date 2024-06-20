Gunmen sought in Philadelphia after firing into crowd, wounding 16-year-old and 6 others

A 16-year-old girl was among seven victims wounded in Philadelphia on Wednesday evening after gunmen opened fire on a crowd in what authorities believe was a targeted shooting.

The shooters remained on the loose after gunfire erupted around 6:15 p.m. on the 2800 block of North Bambrey Street, Philadelphia police said.

"They shot into this crowd intentionally and someone in the crowd may have been the intended target," Philadelphia Police Inspector Scott Small told reporters at the scene.

The seven victims, ranging in age from 16 to 47, were all hospitalized and were in stable condition, FOX29 Philadelphia reported.

Two females were each shot in their legs, while another female and two males were shot in their arms or legs. The 16-year-old victim suffered a graze wound to her abdomen, while an 18-year-old female suffered a gunshot wound to her back.

Small said it appeared the shots were fired from a semiautomatic weapon. Investigators believe one to three shooters exited a vehicle and began to fire into the crowd.

Police described the suspect’s vehicle as a dark-colored, four-door sedan with yellow tape or plastic on the rear trunk.

"It has some sort of yellow tape or plastic securing the trunk, so that information did go out over our police radio," Small said of the vehicle. "We also found several other private surveillance cameras in the neighborhood, so hopefully these additional cameras recorded something that may help us with the shooting."

No further information about the suspects was immediately provided as the investigation remains ongoing.