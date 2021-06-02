Gruesome dog attack leaves woman's hand partially amputated

A Texas woman had part of her hand amputated after being mauled by a dog in her own backyard, according to police and local reports.

The 50-year-old woman was attacked in Katy, a town about 25 miles west of Houston, at around 1 p.m. Monday, according to the Cy-Fair Fire Department.

BORDER PATROL AGENTS IN TEXAS FIND MORE THAN 150 ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS IN TWO HUMAN SMUGGLING ATTEMPTS

Multiple witnesses told KPRC-TV that the pooch in question belonged to the woman.

She was bitten multiple times, most severely on her hand, leaving doctors no choice but to partially amputate the limb, according to ABC13.

The victim could be seen being wheeled away from the scene on a stretcher in photos released by the fire department.

She had to be airlifted to a hospital via helicopter and was listed in critical condition.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

More details about the circumstances of the attack weren’t immediately released.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the incident.

Click here to read more of the New York Post.