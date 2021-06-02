Group of cows help Wisconsin cops catch motorist

Holy cow!

A group of brave bovines are being applauded for helping police catch a motorist over a registration violation in rural Wisconsin.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said it assisted the city of Barron police with a roughly 13-mile pursuit of a Chevy Cavalier about 1 a.m. local time Tuesday.

The car "ran out of steam encountering this moooving blockade," the department wrote on Facebook, where it published an amusing image of the cattle call.

"We would be remiss if we didn’t thank the Barron County Bovine Unit for jumping into the fray when the vehicle came into their patrol area," it added in the tongue-in-cheek post.

The sheriff’s department added that no humans or animals were hurt in the arrest "and the driver is in lockup for the night."

Facebook users milked the incident for all it was worth.

"Udderly humiliating for that driver," one wrote.

"Spike strips? Meh. Deploy the cows!" another said.

"See, cows are worth more than just a good steak," a third use added.

