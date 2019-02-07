Texas school district groundskeeper arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting child

A grounds maintenance worker for a Texas school district was fired Wednesday, just days after his arrest for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

Jose Armando Lopez Solorio, 60, was charged with “super” aggravated sexual assault of a child – which means the victim is either under six years of age or the accused has been previously convicted of a violent sexual assault of a victim under the age of 14.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said it received a complaint against Lopez that alleged he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old on Feb. 1.

Lopez was arrested at a family member’s home in Houston, where police said he was babysitting small children.

Authorities said Lopez admitted to the sexual assault he'd been accused of -- and then he provided additional information that led to the upgraded "super" charge.

Police said the abuse of the child began when the victim was only age 4 or 5. The relationship between Lopez and the victim was not immediately clear.

During the booking process, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents contacted the sheriff’s office and advised them Lopez’s immigration status would likely be reviewed since he committed the alleged crimes while in the United States prior to receiving his residency status.

The Pasadena Independent School District, where Lopez worked, confirmed Wednesday he was immediately fired after the allegations against him came to light. In a statement to KHOU, the school district said Lopez’s position did not require direct contact with students.

Lopez is being held on $250,000 bail.