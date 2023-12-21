The Grinch who stole East Palestine: Resident accuses company, government of abandoning town before Christmas

An East Palestine, Ohio, resident accused Norfolk Southern and federal officials of abandoning her home after a toxic train derailment devastated the town earlier this year, leading her to lose faith in the government and her love of the country.

"If you would have ever told me as a United States citizen that I'd be seeing the suffering that I see and that I would be completely ignored, not only by our own town, but the state government and our federal government, I would have never believed it," said Jami Wallace, who was forced to move 25 minutes away. "But that's what we're living. Biden still hasn't been here."

A 150-car Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in East Palestine on Feb. 3, causing hazardous chemicals it was carrying to spill out, creating health risks for nearby residents. President Biden was criticized for failing to visit the crash site and angered some residents after he said in September that he didn't have time.

"When you talk about the things that [the derailment's] taken from us … one of them is the love for my country, the trust in my government," Wallace said. "We've been going through trauma for almost a year now."

"I would argue that we are worse off today than we were on February 3rd," she continued. "This is far from over."

After the crash, the EPA detected hazardous substances, including vinyl chloride, which can cause cancer, severe lung or kidney damage and reproductive issues at high exposure levels, according to the agency. Some residents, fearing serious health concerns, relocated as a result. In June, Purdue University researcher said his team was still finding "acute chemical exposures" in some buildings.

Wallace said she and her daughter went to the hospital a week after the crash with burning eyes, runny noses and severe coughs, all symptoms that lasted for months. And seven of 15 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention investigators fell ill in March after looking into the health impacts of the chemical exposure, CNN reported .

"Soon as I pulled in my driveway, I was overtaken by chemicals," Wallace said of the initial days after the derailment. "I felt like I couldn't breathe. I look over and see chemicals free flowing down my street."

Norfolk Southern provided relocation aid for some residents, but announced Dec. 5 it would end payments for residents who haven't returned by Feb. 9. The move frustrated Wallace, who said she's still financially devastated from the experience. She said she'd prefer to stay elsewhere until she knows it is safe, but may need to return when the aid ends.

"They're doing all this stuff for economic recovery. What about the residents that were financially devastated?" Wallace told Fox News. "What about human health?"

She also criticized Norfolk Southern for making the announcement just a few weeks before Christmas. She said the holiday is more stressful this year for East Palestine families dealing with financial fallout from the derailment.

"You know what we did get? All of us poor folk got Norfolk Southern teddy bears" when forced to go to organizations to get gifts we couldn't buy ourselves, she said while suppressing soft sobs.

A Norfolk Southern spokesperson told Fox News in a statement that the railway had kept its promises, spending more than $100 million investing in the community.

"From the beginning, Norfolk Southern has committed to making it right in East Palestine and covering all costs associated with the clean-up," the spokesperson said. "In the months since, we have made significant progress, keeping our promises to safely and thoroughly clean the derailment site, support the needs of the community, and invest in its future. We remain committed to East Palestine today, and into the future, and will continue to work closely with federal, state, and local leaders."

Wallace, who's lived in East Palestine for almost her entire life, is president of the Unity Council for the East Palestine Train Derailment, an organization looking to address residential concerns following the derailment. But she fled after the derailment, living in various AirBnBs and hotels until she started renting a house 25 minutes outside of town.

The Biden administration began a risk assessment on Dec. 14, though the EPA said it could take three years to determine the long-term health and environmental threats, the Associated Press reported.

In an emailed statement, EPA Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore told Fox News sampling data has shown drinking water hasn't been affected and listed a number of actions the agency has taken since the derailment, such as establishing air monitoring and opening an information center in East Palestine.

"EPA’s number one priority remains ensuring the health and safety of East Palestine residents and surrounding communities in the aftermath of the Norfolk Southern train derailment," she said. "Work will continue as long as necessary to provide the reassurances that the residents of East Palestine and the surrounding communities deserve."

But Wallace remains worried.

"Now, I get to choose," she said. "Do I take my daughter back into town not knowing if she's going to be exposed to even more chemicals, so that she can be with her whole family on the holidays? Or do I sit at home, just me, her and my husband?"

"I think the only thing that's going to save us now is awareness and prayer," Wallace said, predicting that people would eventually die from the chemical exposure.

Wallace said her family has owned land in East Palestine for six generations. Despite health concerns, they would be heartbroken to leave.

"With the number of family members I have, how far is far enough?" Wallace said. "Does the whole family go? Are we all going to find jobs if we decide to relocate?"

"We don't want to leave," Wallace said. "We want to know that it's safe to be in our homes."

A spokesperson for Gov. Mike DeWine's office called on Norfolk Southern to fairly compensate residents in a statement.

"Governor DeWine has previously advocated for Norfolk Southern to set up a fund right away to compensate for the trauma and unreimbursed costs born by the victims of the East Palestine disaster," the statement read. "Our office understands there is litigation that may result in a settlement, but that could take years, which is why setting up a fund is the right thing to do."

Neither the White House did not respond to a request for comment.