Odd News

Grim discovery: Human skull found inside Florida thrift store

A human skull was discovered inside a thrift store in Florida.

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
No tricks or treats for an anthropologist after he made a frightful discovery inside a Florida thrift store.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit detectives were alerted to a thrift store in North Fort Meyers after a skull was located inside on Saturday. 

Deputies say the shopper, who happened to be an anthropologist, noticed the skull in the Halloween section and realized it was a real human skull.

After further investigation, detectives on scene believed the skull to be human as well. 

Police believe this is a human skull found inside Florida thrift store

The store owner said the skull was located in a storage unit that was purchased years ago. 

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is now working in conjunction with the District 21 Medical Examiner’s Office to facilitate further testing of the skull.

Police believe this is a human skull

Investigators believe that the case is not suspicious. 

Police say this human skull was found in a Florida thrift store

