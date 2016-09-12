Grand jury to investigate possible Chicago police cover-up

A grand jury is set to probe how Chicago cops handled the aftermath of a black teen's 2014 shooting death at the hands of a white police officer, and whether a cover-up occurred, The Chicago Tribune reported.

Patricia Brown Holmes, the special prosecutor appointed to look into the episode, said Monday she had enough evidence to present the case to a grand jury. Holmes told reporters it would be more fair to let a grand jury decide whether to charge any officers rather than make the call herself.

Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke is charged with murder in 17-year-old Laquan McDonald’s October 2014 death. He’s accused of shooting the teen 16 times. Van Dyke has pleaded not guilty.

Holmes is looking into whether Van Dyke’s fellow officers lied in their accounts of the shooting, and the investigation could also ensnare police supervisors, The Tribune reported.

Several officers wrote that McDonald had lunged at cops with a knife before Van Dyke opened fire. However, subsequently released dashcam footage showed McDonald walking away from police with the knife.

The city inspector general’s office is also investigating the incident, The Tribune reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.