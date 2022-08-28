Expand / Collapse search
Grand Canyon visitor falls to death, body found 200 feet below park’s North Rim

A 44-year-old man slipped from Grand Canyon's North Rim near Bright Angel Point Trail and died on Friday

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A man visiting Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona died on Friday after falling off a ledge on the North Rim, officials said.

The 44-year-old man was off the trail when he accidentally slipped around 3:30 p.m. from the rim west of the Bright Angel Point Trail, the National Park Service said in a news release on Saturday.

Park rangers responded and found the man’s body about 200 feet below the rim.

Officials did not immediately release the man’s identity.

CANADIEN CLIMBER FOUND DEAD AFTER FALLING OFF MOUNT RAINIER

Park rangers found the man's body about 200 feet below the Grand Canyon's North Rim after he fell off a ledge on Friday.

Park rangers found the man's body about 200 feet below the Grand Canyon's North Rim after he fell off a ledge on Friday. (National Park Service / B. Derr)

The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.

At least five people, including the 44-year-old man, have died this year in Grand Canyon National Park.

In June, a 41-year-old Canadian woman died as she was hiking out of the Grand Canyon on the Bright Angel Trail above Three-Mile Resthouse in temperatures as high as 104 degrees.

In April, a Utah woman on a private boating trip died after falling about 20 feet near Ledges Camp along the Colorado River.

Park officials have advised visitors to be prepared for the heat and to stay on designated trails and walkways.