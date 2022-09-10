Expand / Collapse search
National Parks
Published

Grand Canyon National Park motorboat incident on Colorado River leaves 1 dead, multiple injured

The Grand Canyon National Park Service received a report of a flipped motorboat on the Colorado River

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
A motorboat flipped over in the Grand Canyon on Saturday afternoon leaving one person dead and multiple injured.

The Grand Canyon National Park Service (NPS) received a report at 2:12 p.m. of a flipped motorboat on the Colorado River at Bedrock Rapid in Arizona.

River rafting guide, GoRafting.com, says Bedrock Rapid is a "consistent rapid" rated a seven. The website says, "A large rocky island in the middle of the river divides the river into left and right channels. You can get into trouble here by failing to make the move around the rock island and flipping off of this feature."

Grand Canyon National Park tweeted: "SAR is underway to treat and transport injured patients. Incident is ongoing; no further information is available."

