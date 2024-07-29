Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Gretchen Whitmer

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer among Kamala Harris VP choices with ‘middle of the road’ police record: union leader

Michigan governor is rumored to be potential running mate for Democratic candidate

Christina Coulter By Christina Coulter Fox News
Published
close
Michigan Gov. Whitmer, on Vice President Kamala Harris’ veepstakes, says ‘I’m not part of the process’ Video

Michigan Gov. Whitmer, on Vice President Kamala Harris’ veepstakes, says ‘I’m not part of the process’

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer – campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris in New Hampshire – says she’s staying in Michigan when asked about serving as running mate.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Vice President Kamala Harris' list of potential running mates is rumored to include Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, whose record with law enforcement has been mostly played in "the middle of the road," one police union leader said.

Whitmer, who is in her second term as governor after climbing the political ranks, would bring experience as an attorney should she team up with Harris, the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate.

Crime has been a significant issue for parts of Whitmer's state, where Detroit was recently named one of the five most dangerous cities in America. She has faced criticism for a controversial program helping migrants after an illegal immigrant was charged with murdering a woman in Grand Rapids.

"Gretchen Whitmer is enabling Joe Biden’s open border policies by handing out cash to anyone who will take in unvetted illegal immigrants, undoubtedly risking the safety of our neighborhoods and communities," Tudor Dixon, a Republican who ran against Whitmer for governor in 2022, previously told Fox News Digital. 

AMERICA'S 5 MOST DANGEROUS CITIES: HERE'S THE COMMON THREAD

Gretchen Whitmer smiles

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is rumored as a potential running mate for Kamala Harris. (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Christopher Kierkus, an assistant professor of criminal justice at Michigan's Grand Valley State University, said on Monday, though, that "if someone had asked [him if] Governor Whitmer's administration and her approach has made crime worse [or] better," he would say that "it hasn't made a huge difference."

Kierkus said that Whitmer has focused on gun crime, changed safe storage laws for firearms and enhanced opportunities for red flag reporting laws in an attempt to cut down on gun violence. 

"I don't think the data is back on that about whether it's been successful," Kierkus said. "My gut feeling is that it won't make a difference, but that may be my bias on the issue."

WHITMER ON GOP CHARGES REPLACING BIDEN WAS 'UNDEMOCRATIC': 'GIVE ME A BREAK'

Gretchen Whitmer argues that JD Vance has 'absolutely betrayed' his blue collar roots

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer campaigns on behalf of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, at a house party in Durham, New Hampshire on July 25, 2024. (Fox News - Paul Steinhauser)

Mike Sauger, the president of the Michigan Fraternal Order of Police, said that Whitmer has been "favorable as it pertains to officer wellness funding and funding for police recruits in the academy." 

"However, I think she's played the middle of the road for the most part," Sauger told Fox News Digital on Monday. "Michigan, like many states, has a lack of qualified candidates for police jobs, and no real effort has been made for retention either. 

"We have not had any legislation, anti-police or controversial toward the police introduced this session, so we wouldn't be able to tell how Gov. Whitmer would respond if forced to pick a side."

WHITMER CHARGES THAT VANCE HAS 'ABSOLUTELY BETRAYED' HIS BLUE COLLAR VALUES

President Joe Biden, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and US Senator Debbie Stabenow, arrive to tour the 2022 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, on September 14, 2022. - Biden is visiting the auto show to highlight electric vehicle manufacturing.

 President Joe Biden, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and US Senator Debbie Stabenow, arrive to tour the 2022 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, on September 14, 2022. - Biden is visiting the auto show to highlight electric vehicle manufacturing. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

It's unclear where Whitmer stands as a potential running mate for Harris. Whitmer told CBS Mornings on Monday that she has not been part of the vetting process so far.

"Everything's truncated, and [Harris] is going to make that decision probably in the next six, seven days," Whitmer said. "I would imagine we'll know who her running mate is, and we'll get ready for convention."

Whitmer said that she intends to serve out the remainder of her term as Michigan's governor until 2026. 

Last week, she told reporters that she was "not interested in doing [anything] other than this job for the next two and a half years," as she signed Michigan's education budget – but it is unclear whether she could be persuaded to vacate the seat if she were tapped for vice president.

HARRIS SNUBS ONE OF THE FEW DEMS OPEN TO BEING HER VP: REPORT

Whitmer Michigan

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during the Clinton Global Initiative meeting at the Hilton Midtown on Sept. 19, 2023 in New York City. (John Nacion/WireImage)

Whitmer's political career took off in 2006 when she won a special election to the state senate, serving in that chamber until 2015, and becoming its first female Democratic leader from 2011 to 2015.

During a debate on abortion in 2013, Whitmer garnered national attention for a speech on the Michigan state senate floor on abortion in which she shared her own experience with sexual assault.

For six months in 2016, she served as Ingham County's prosecutor. Two years later, she was elected governor, ousting state Attorney General and Republican nominee Bill Schuette.

She secured her second term in 2022 against Dixon, a businesswoman and conservative political commentator.

Gretchen Whitmer

Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is serving her second term. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)

In July 2022, Whitmer signed an executive directive to reduce crime and gun violence, saying that "as a former prosecutor, public safety [was] a top priority for [her]." 

"Today, far too many families in Michigan do not feel safe in their neighborhood because of crime and gun violence," she said at the time.

"That is unacceptable – we must stop the violence and hold people accountable," she continued. "We need to tackle both crime and gun violence simultaneously because they are inextricably linked to nearly 1 in 3 reported violent crimes involve a firearm... that's why I worked to give law enforcement the resources they need in my bipartisan budget." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If Whitmer were selected as Harris' running mate, both tickets would have a candidate who nearly fell victim to a plot against them. 

In October 2020, the FBI announced the arrest of 13 men for orchestrating a domestic terror plot to kidnap the Michigan governor, as well as other charges related to using violence to overthrow the state's government.

Fox News Digital's Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.

Christina Coulter is a U.S. and World reporter for Fox News Digital. Email story tips to christina.coulter@fox.com.