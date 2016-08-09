Google worker found killed in woods, police urge caution

next Image 1 of 3

Police are urging residents of a small Massachusetts town to stay on guard after a New York City woman who was visiting her mother over the weekend was found slain in the woods.

Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. says police found the body of 27-year-old Vanessa Marcotte about a half-mile from her mother's home in Princeton on Sunday night after she didn't return from an afternoon walk or jog. He says it appears to be a homicide. Authorities don't know if the attack was random and are asking the public to stay alert and contact them if they see anything unusual.

The Boston University graduate worked in New York as an account executive for Google. The company says she was a much loved member of the team.