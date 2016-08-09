Expand / Collapse search
August 10, 2016

Google worker found killed in woods, police urge caution

By | Associated Press
    This undated driver license photo released by the Worcester County District Attorney's Office shows Vanessa Marcotte, of New York, whose body was found Sunday night, Aug. 7, 2016, in the woods about a half-mile from her mother's home in the town of Princeton, Mass., about 40 miles west of Boston. (Worcester County District Attorney's Office via AP) (The Associated Press)

    State Police search the woods for evidence after a woman visiting her mother was found slain, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 in Princeton, Mass. Police found the body of Vanessa Marcotte on Sunday night about a half-mile from her mother's home in Princeton, Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said. She was visiting from New York City and was reported missing Sunday after she didn't return home. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP) (The Associated Press)

    State Police walk down the street after searching through the woods for evidence after a woman visiting her mother was found slain, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 in Princeton, Mass. Police found the body of Vanessa Marcotte on Sunday night about a half-mile from her mother's home, Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said. She was visiting from New York City and was reported missing Sunday after she didn't return home. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP) (The Associated Press)

PRINCETON, Mass. – Police are urging residents of a small Massachusetts town to stay on guard after a New York City woman who was visiting her mother over the weekend was found slain in the woods.

Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. says police found the body of 27-year-old Vanessa Marcotte about a half-mile from her mother's home in Princeton on Sunday night after she didn't return from an afternoon walk or jog. He says it appears to be a homicide. Authorities don't know if the attack was random and are asking the public to stay alert and contact them if they see anything unusual.

The Boston University graduate worked in New York as an account executive for Google. The company says she was a much loved member of the team.