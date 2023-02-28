Good Samaritans rescue woman from attack in mall bathroom stall: police

A pair of good Samaritans in Miami are being credited for helping save a woman who was targeted by an alleged rapist in a mall bathroom.

"Someone really dangerous is out," six-foot-six suspect Raziel Domingo Madrigal reportedly whispered as he locked a bathroom door at Brickell City Centre, as one woman was left trapped alone with the man, Local 10 reported.

Madrigal, 28, followed two women into a bathroom on the second floor of the mall near the Apple Store just ahead of 10 a.m. on Thursday, according to the police report. One woman managed to escape the bathroom, while the other woman was trapped inside as Madrigal reportedly menacingly whispered at her.

The woman attempted to barricade herself in a stall, but the suspect allegedly managed to get to her, sit on top of her and hold her down, Local 10 reported. The woman continued trying to escape and scream, according to police, while Madrigal reportedly tried to pull her pants off.

A person soon alerted two people that a man was trying to assault a woman in the bathroom, sparking the good Samaritans to jump into action.

The two people entered the bathroom and saw the suspect allegedly on top of the victim. One of the good Samaritans managed to kick Madrigal in the shin, which allowed the woman to escape his clutches, according to Local 10.

The two then guarded Madrigal until police arrived.

Madrigal was arrested on charges of kidnapping, attempted sexual battery, false imprisonment, battery and resisting arrest. He appeared before a judge on Saturday and is being held without bond.

The police report states Madrigal did not speak with officers during his arrest. While in court he was heard saying, "all I remember is being beat up in a public restroom," according to Local 10.