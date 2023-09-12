94-year-old woman travels across US to see 90-year-old sister one last time

A New England granddaughter took her 94-year-old grandmother across the country to see her 90-year-old sister for a final time. A video captured during their last night together is going viral on TikTok.

"If we don't see each other on this Earth, we'll see you in heaven," the younger sister said in the video shared by Stephanie Atkinson Shively.

"You betcha, you betcha," the 94-year-old woman referred to as "Gigi" replied.

Shively told a local TV news station the reunion was three years in the making, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Gigi," whose real name is Barbara Carolan, had not been able to see her little sister named Shirley since 2020 but was determined to make one final trip from Seabrook, New Hampshire to Laughlin, Nevada.

"She said, ‘I really think this will be the last time I see my sister,’" Shively, Carolan's granddaughter, said.

Shively documented their goodbye and originally posted it on social media for family members to see. The following morning it had racked up nearly 13 million views. People have reached out to Shively to say it made them want to contact someone they love.

"What if this was your last time to see your loved one? Are you telling them the things that you want to tell them, or you're saying the things that you want to say?" Shively told WMUR-TV. "Because if you're not, you may not get a chance again."

"Don't say goodbye!" Shirley said.

"I'm not going to! There's no way I’m going to say goodbye to you," Carolan replied.