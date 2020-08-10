Good Samaritan dies in California river trying to save 3 kids: report

California authorities identified a 29-year-old man who died earlier this week after attempting to save three kids that were in danger in the Kings River in Fresno County.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the Good Samaritan was Manjeet Singh, who moved from India to California about two years ago and was training to be a truck driver. The paper reported that he heard the children screaming and tried to reach them and used his turban as a rope.

"First he jumped in the water to save the kids and then he opened his turban and threw it like a rope. He's thinking they were going to catch the turban and pull out the kids from the river," Gurpreet Singh told ABC 30.

The channel reported he rushed in with his clothes on and was eventually pulled in by the strong current.

He was located 40 minutes later and was pronounced dead at a hospital. Fox 40 reported that Singh was not related to the children. The paper reported that two boys were rescued and were in good condition, but the 8-year-old girl was in critical condition.

She was underwater for about 15 minutes at one point, the Los Angeles Times reported.