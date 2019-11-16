NY girl, 5, who survived suicidal dad's subway jump visits NYPD

The NYPD has not forgotten the miracle girl who survived her father’s suicide jump in front of a moving Bronx subway train — and after spending Friday visiting police horses and boats and being sworn in as an honorary “officer,” she won’t soon forget them, either.

“The horse and the boat!” shy Ferni Balbuena, 5, said of her favorite things from a daylong visit with the NYPD.

“Ella estaba divertido!” her mother, Niurka Caraballo, said gratefully, over and over — Spanish for “She was happy!”

MOM OF GIRL, 5, WHO SURVIVED SUICIDAL DAD'S NEW YORK SUBWAY JUMP SAYS SHE FELT 'SOMETHING WAS WRONG'

Ferni made dramatic headlines in September when her father, who’d been struggling with mental illness, jumped in front of a train with her in his arms.

Somehow, she survived virtually unscathed beneath the train, despite her father’s fatal injuries.

On Friday, Ferni, who lives with her mother in the Bronx, was treated to a day of festivities courtesy of the NYPD’s “Hope Trip” program for children who have suffered traumatic incidents.

