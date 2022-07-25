Ghislaine Maxwell moved to cushy Florida prison that offers yoga and Pilates

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ghislaine Maxwell has been transferred to a cushy low-security federal prison in north Florida to serve out her 20-year sex trafficking sentence for procuring teen girls to be abused by her and late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The British socialite, 60, is now residing at the Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institution, which houses about 755 female inmates, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons database.

Other notable prisoners who've called the sprawling brick complex home include Russian spy Maria Butina, terrorist Colleen LaRose a.k.a. "Jihad Jane" and nursing home serial killer Catherine May Wood.

Maxwell, who must wear a uniform of khaki pants and a shirt, can pass the time practicing yoga and Pilates or playing flag football, according to the facility's website.

Popular indoor recreation opportunities include an artwork and hobby craft program and talent shows.

Maxwell will be able to spend up to $360 a month at the commissary, which offers toiletries like a collagen elastin facial for $6.22 and snacks, including smoked gouda spread for $1.80 and Nutella for $4.90.

Even sex offenders are safe at the Tallahassee FCI, according to Zoukis Consulting Group, a prison consulting firm. An inmate told Zoukis that all inmates can walk the outdoor recreation area known as the yard.

"Sex offenders can walk the yard," said one inmate, according to Zoukis' website. Another prisoner added, "Everybody can walk, even women who killed their children or other people’s children. Nobody cares. And nobody cares about informants either."

Maxwell, through her lawyers, asked to be sent to FCI Danbury in Connecticut, which inspired the popular prison show "Orange is the New Black." But the Bureau of Prisons didn't honor the request.

The disgraced Oxford graduate will likely welcome the change of address. She had been housed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since her arrest in July 2020 and has complained bitterly about conditions, filing dozens of complaints.

She was sentenced to 20 years in June after a Manhattan jury found her guilty of recruiting and grooming four teen girls for sexual encounters with Epstein between 1994 and 2004.

Epstein, a convicted pedophile, hanged himself in his jail cell at the age of 66 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell was the late billionaire's ex-girlfriend and longtime confidante.