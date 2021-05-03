Gettysburg battlefield visitor trapped in porta-potty by downed tree

A tree fell on an occupied portable toilet in Gettysburg National Military Park on Friday, trapping a man who was using the john at the historic Civil War battlefield, authorities said.

Rescuers who responded to the south-central Pennsylvania park had to saw part of the tree and cut open the porta-potty to free the man, a local fire official told the York Daily Record.

"He was very lucky," Barlow Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Joe Robinson told the newspaper.

"It was a large tree, and it just missed striking him. It could have been very serious," said Robinson.

The man was taken to Gettysburg Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

