Digging History
Published

Gettysburg battlefield visitor trapped in porta-potty by downed tree

Rescuers who responded to the south-central Pennsylvania park had to saw part of the tree and cut open the porta-potty to free the man

By Kenneth Garger | New York Post
A tree fell on an occupied portable toilet in Gettysburg National Military Park on Friday, trapping a man who was using the john at the historic Civil War battlefield, authorities said. 

Rescuers who responded to the south-central Pennsylvania park had to saw part of the tree and cut open the porta-potty to free the man, a local fire official told the York Daily Record.

Monument, Battle of Gettysburg, Gettysburg National Park, Pennsylvania . (Photo by: Arthur Gurmankin/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

"He was very lucky," Barlow Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Joe Robinson told the newspaper. 

"It was a large tree, and it just missed striking him. It could have been very serious," said Robinson. 

The man was taken to Gettysburg Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

