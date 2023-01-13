Get your karaoke on with this new Apple Music Sing feature

There's nothing better than jamming to your favorite music, whether you're partying with friends and family, doing your solo show at home or driving your car.

Apple's latest iOS16.2 update may be putting tons of karaoke apps out of business thanks to its new free Apple Music Sing feature.

What is Apple Music Sing?

Apple Music Sing is a new feature available to all Apple Music subscribers that allows you to filter out the vocals of whatever song you're listening to and only play the background music so that you can sing the words yourself, just like real karaoke. There will be millions of songs available for people to sing along to, and Apple will also be creating over 50 specific playlists of songs that fit best karaoke.

What features does Apple Music Sing offer?

Apple Music Sing is super user-friendly, giving people the most fun experience while singing along to their favorite songs. It includes the following features:

Adjustable vocals: Users can adjust the volume level of the singer's vocals so that they can either sing the vocals along with the artist, take the lead and sing themselves or do a mix of both

Each song will come with animated lyrics on the screen so that you can sing along and get every word correct Background vocals: The background vocals sing at the same time as the main vocals and can now be animated independently to make it easier for the user to follow along

The background vocals sing at the same time as the main vocals and can now be animated independently to make it easier for the user to follow along Duet view: The app offers the option for multiple vocalists to sing together on the same song by showing lyrics on both sides of the screen to easily follow along

How do I use Apple Music Sing?

Before you can use Apple Music Sing, make sure your phone has the latest iOS 16.2 update. You can do this by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple Music Sing is also available on recent iPads and the Apple TV 4K (not on older Apple TV hardware). Compatible devices include iPhone 11 and later, iPad 9/10, iPad Mini 6, iPad Air 4/5, M1 and M2 iPad Pro.

Once your device is updated:

Open the Apple Music app

Tap the Search icon in the bottom right corner and go to the Sing option

Click one of the playlists that Apple provides or search for your own song that you want to listen to

Once you select a song, click the quotations icon at the bottom left corner of the screen

Look for the little microphone with the stars icon and click it

Apple Music Sing is now turned on. The lyrics for the song will pop up, along with the vocal slider to adjust the vocals. Slide up and down on the vocal slider (the microphone icon) to determine how loud or soft you want the vocals to play and start singing along

And if you want to really jam out the right way, you can get a Bluetooth karaoke microphone on Amazon that can connect to your iPhone from up to 32 feet away.

Have you used the Apple Music Sing feature? If so, we want to hear from you and what your experience was like. If you are ambitious with your talent, share a clip with me. Who knows, maybe we'll feature you.