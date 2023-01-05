Expand / Collapse search
How to clear cache on your iPhone to speed up your device

It's a new year, start clean with this tip to speed up browsing on iPhone

By Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report | Fox News
How to stop your iPhone from slowing down Video

How to stop your iPhone from slowing down

Although the goal is to have faster performance, cache data ends up slowing your phone down because it takes up storage space on your device, slowing down your browsing performance. Clearing cache will help your iPhone to perform faster.

With all those hours spent on our screens, it's natural for the amount of cache to build up without us realizing it. I'll explain why cache can be like a clogged shower head reducing the flow. 

The problem is that the more cache you have, the more clogged your browser becomes. That means it can become super slow at producing the results you want despite having an otherwise perfectly working iPhone.

Good news. There is a way to clear out your iPhone cache, and it will ultimately benefit your speed in the end.

Here's how to speed up your iPhone by clearing its cache.

Here's how to speed up your iPhone by clearing its cache. (CyberGuy.com)

What is cache? 

In a nutshell, cache temporarily stores some of the data circulating on your iPhone. When you visit a website on your phone, the content from that website will be stored so that when you revisit the website later, it will perform faster.

Although the goal is to have faster performance, cache data ends up slowing your phone down because it takes up storage space on your device, slowing down your browsing performance. 

How do I clear cache on my iPhone? 

A warning, before clearing your cache on your iPhone, remember that once you do this, all tabs that you currently have open in your Safari app will close. Also, you will likely be logged out of any websites you're logged into. Be sure you have your account login information and passwords stored elsewhere and ready when you want to log in again.

To clear cache on your iPhone, follow these steps: 

  • Open your Settings app
  • Scroll down until you find Safari and click on it
Here's how to clear your phone's cache.

Here's how to clear your phone's cache. (CyberGuy.com)

  • Scroll down until you find Clear History and Website Data and select that
Clear your web history in your iPhone settings.

Clear your web history in your iPhone settings. (CyberGuy.com)

  • Confirm by tapping Clear History and Data

How do I clear my cache if I use Chrome on my iPhone? 

Again, before you clear your cache in the Chrome app on your iPhone, just be aware that you may be logged out of your Google account after you perform these steps, so make sure you have your login information stored or written down somewhere. To clear cache from the Chrome app on your iPhone:

  • Open the Chrome app
  • Tap the 3 dots on the bottom right of your screen
The Google Chrome app on iPhone.

The Google Chrome app on iPhone. (CyberGuy.com)

  • Select Clear Browsing Data
How to clear Google Chrome browsing data from your iPhone.

How to clear Google Chrome browsing data from your iPhone. (CyberGuy.com)

  • Make sure you have Browsing History, Cookies, Site Data, and Cached Images and Files checked off. Then select Clear Browsing Data
Clear your history and data in your iPhone settings.

Clear your history and data in your iPhone settings. (CyberGuy.com)

Can I search on Safari without it recording my history? 

Yes, you just have to make sure your Safari app is in Private mode. To do this: 

  • Open your Safari app
  • Tap the Tabs icon in the lower right corner
Here's how to search on Safari without having it record your history.

Here's how to search on Safari without having it record your history. (CyberGuy.com)

  • Select the downward arrow
Here's how to put your Safari app in Private mode.

Here's how to put your Safari app in Private mode. (CyberGuy.com)

  • Select Private and press Done
The final steps to put Safari in Private mode on your iPhone.

The final steps to put Safari in Private mode on your iPhone. (CyberGuy.com)

What is offloading and is it the same as clearing cache? 

Offloading is similar to clearing cache. However, the two are not exactly the same. Offloading allows you to uninstall apps completely, although it does not erase any of the documents or data associated with those apps. This is helpful when your browser is slowed down due to a low amount of storage on your phone.

To offload an app on your iPhone: 

  • Open your Settings app
  • Select General
General Settings on an iPhone.

General Settings on an iPhone. (CyberGuy.com)

  • Tap iPhone Storage
Clearing data for iPhone storage.

Clearing data for iPhone storage. (CyberGuy.com)

  • Select the app you want to offload
Offloading your Twitter data can help the app's performance.

Offloading your Twitter data can help the app's performance. (CyberGuy.com)

  • A prompt pops up asking you to confirm that you want to delete the app. Select Confirm

How are cookies different from cache? 

Cookies are just small pieces of data that websites send to your phone, including passwords that can keep you logged into accounts so that you don't have to keep logging in over and over again. 

They also track how you browse the internet and monitor patterns in your browsing and search history. If this doesn't sit right with you, you can always block all cookies on your device. 

However, you should know that blocking all cookies also might cause some websites to not even work properly on your phone. Cookies are only meant to make your browsing experience personal to you. However, if you'd rather not have them, you can block them by doing the following: 

  • Go to your Settings app
  • Scroll down to Safari and click on it
Safari settings on your iPhone.

Safari settings on your iPhone. (CyberGuy.com)

  • Scroll down to Block All Cookies and toggle it on
Block cookies from your iPhone in your Settings.

Block cookies from your iPhone in your Settings. (CyberGuy.com)

For more of my iPhone tips, head over to CyberGuy.com and search "iPhone" by clicking the magnifying glass icon at the top of my website.

Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson is an award-winning tech journalist who has a deep love of technology, gear and gadgets that make life better with his contributions for Fox News & FOX Business beginning mornings on "FOX & Friends." Got a tech question? Get Kurt’s CyberGuy Newsletter, share your voice, a story idea or comment at CyberGuy.com.