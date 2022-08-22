Georgia's lottery numbers for Sunday, Aug. 21
Florida's lottery drawings for Fantasy 5, Cash4Life, and more
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Cash 3 Evening - 8-7-9
Cash 3 Midday - 0-4-9
Cash 3 Night - 8-9-0
Cash 4 Evening - 9-1-1-1
Cash 4 Midday - 3-7-1-5
Cash 4 Night - 5-8-5-2
Cash4Life - 02-21-30-48-58, Cash Ball: 1
BEN AFFLECK AND JENNIFER LOPEZ HOST MODERN AFFAIR AS WEDDING BASH CONTINUES WITH BRUNCH AT $8M GEORGIA ESTATE
Fantasy 5 - 08-16-23-39-41 - Estimated jackpot: $361,000
Georgia FIVE Evening - 7-4-8-9-0
GEORGIA ELECTION LAW PROVISION BLASTED BY DEMOCRATS ALLOWED TO STAND FOR MIDTERMS AMID LEGAL CHALLENGES
Georgia FIVE Midday - 9-1-9-1-5
Mega Millions - Estimated jackpot: 116,000,000
Powerball - Estimated jackpot: 90,000,000