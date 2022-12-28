Georgia would-be robber slips on ice while pulling gun, hits head, police say: 'Like a scene from Home Alone'

A Georgia man's attempt to rob a business in the early hours of Christmas morning went awry when employees fended off the suspect, sending him slipping on ice and hitting his head on the ground, according to the Gainesville Police Department.

Luis Sajbocho-Ordonez, 30, is now facing armed robbery and aggravated assault charges.

The incident, which police likened to a "scene out of Home Alone," began around 1:00 a.m. on Christmas morning.

Sajbocho-Ordonez was allegedly hiding behind a business in Gainesville, which is about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta, and pulled a gun on an employee who walked outside.

The employee got into a physical altercation with Sajbocho-Ordonez, who allegedly fired a shot after another worker exited the building and spooked him.

Sajbocho-Ordonez then allegedly tried to flee the scene but slipped on a frozen patch and hit his head. Witnesses were able to take two guns away from him until police arrived and took Sajbocho-Ordonez into custody.

No one was struck by the gunfire.

"Fortunately, no serious injuries occurred and the perp went to jail," the Gainesville Police Department said.