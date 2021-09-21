Georgia woman wanted after injured puppy thrown into ocean is euthanized

A Georgia woman who threw her injured puppy into the ocean earlier this month is wanted after the animal had to be euthanized, authorities said Monday.

Officers responded to a report of people throwing a dog into the ocean in the area of South Beach on Tybee Island, a city located near Savannah, on Sept. 12, the Tybee Island Police Department said.

Candy Selena Marban, the dog’s owner, told the officers that her puppy had been injured a week earlier and she could not pay for the animal’s medical treatment, police said. At the time, officers issued Marban a citation for cruelty to animals.

The puppy was taken into protective custody and brought to a veterinarian for emergency treatment in Savannah. After it was determined that the puppy’s injuries were so severe the only option would be euthanasia, detectives secured warrants for Marban on a felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals.

As of Monday, authorities have yet to locate Marban.

Police said they were aware of Marban’s ties to Gainesville, Ga., and have been in contact with law enforcement there for several days.

"New information suggests that she may be in the Savannah area, but she could be anywhere," police said.

Authorities asked anyone with information on Marban’s whereabouts to contact the department.