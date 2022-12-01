Georgia woman allegedly shoots neighbor over barking dogs

A Georgia woman has been charged with attempted murder after shooting her neighbor during a dispute over barking dogs, authorities said Tuesday.

Fonda Spratt, 56, is accused of marching into her neighbor’s home in the 5200 block of Chattahoochee Street in Flowery Branch to confront her over barking dogs before pulling out a firearm and firing at her multiple times, the Flowery Branch Police Department said.

Officers responded just after 11:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting and found an adult female standing in the street with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The victim had been struck twice, and officers used a tourniquet before rushing her to a hospital. The victim was being treated at the hospital and was last known to be in stable condition.

BUDDHIST MONK ATTACKED, TEMPLE ROBBED IN NASHVILLE; POLICE SEEKING 5 SUSPECTS

Officers immediately located Spratt and took her into custody, police said.

"This is incredibly unfortunate and could have ended in catastrophic results. There could have been more innocent individuals injured or killed," Chief Christopher Hulsey said.

PRISON INMATE RAP VIDEO SHOT IN MICHIGAN FACILITY SPARKS INVESTIGATION

Spratt was charged with criminal attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, home invasion, reckless conduct and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She was being held at the Hall County Jail on a bond set at $1,300, according to online jail records.