Georgia weather-related incident kills two Fort Benning soldiers, Army says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A weather-related incident on north Georgia’s Yonah Mountain Tuesday evening killed two soldiers, and injured three other soldiers, Army officials said.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Army told Atlanta’s FOX 5 that the two soldiers were part of the training program at the Maneuver Center of Excellence.

Three other service members were also injured. They were treated by Army medics before being transported to an area hospital.

The soldiers’ identities and details about the incident have not been released.

THOUSAND-YEAR RAIN EVENT IN DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK: ROAD CLOSURES EXTENDED

The Army conducts training on Yonah Mountain including the Ranger School's Mountain Phase. Soldiers who train on the mountain typically will report out of Camp Merrill in the northern part of the state.

Yonah Mountain is about 70 miles northeast of Atlanta and 170 miles northeast of Fort Benning.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is the second deadly incident involving soldiers stationed in Georgia in the past month. In late July, Sgt. 1st Class Michael D. Clark was killed by a lightning strike at Fort Gordon near Augusta. Nine other soldiers were also injured in the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.