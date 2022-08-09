Expand / Collapse search
Army
Published

Georgia weather-related incident kills two Fort Benning soldiers, Army says

The injured were treated by Army medics before being transported to an area hospital near Georgia's Fort Benning

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A weather-related incident on north Georgia’s Yonah Mountain Tuesday evening killed two soldiers, and injured three other soldiers, Army officials said. 

A spokesperson for the U.S. Army told Atlanta’s FOX 5 that the two soldiers were part of the training program at the Maneuver Center of Excellence.

U.S. Army soldiers in training. 

U.S. Army soldiers in training.  (army.mil)

Three other service members were also injured. They were treated by Army medics before being transported to an area hospital. 

The soldiers’ identities and details about the incident have not been released. 

The Army conducts training on Yonah Mountain including the Ranger School's Mountain Phase. Soldiers who train on the mountain typically will report out of Camp Merrill in the northern part of the state.

Yonah Mountain is about 70 miles northeast of Atlanta and 170 miles northeast of Fort Benning.

This is the second deadly incident involving soldiers stationed in Georgia in the past month. In late July, Sgt. 1st Class Michael D. Clark was killed by a lightning strike at Fort Gordon near Augusta. Nine other soldiers were also injured in the incident.

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  