Georgia toddler Quinton Simon remembered as 'fun, smart, loving little monkey'

The FBI confirmed that human remains found in a Georgia landfill were missing toddler Quinton Simon

Paul Best
Missing Quinton Simon: Chatham County investigators search landfill Video

Missing Quinton Simon: Chatham County investigators search landfill

Georgia police officials said Tuesday they had reason to believe Quinton Simon's body was discarded in a "specific dumpster" and transported to a local landfill by "regular means."

Quinton Simon, a 21-month-old toddler whose remains were found in a landfill on Nov. 18 in Savannah, Georgia, was remembered in an obituary published on Tuesday as "a bright, happy, fun, smart, loving, little monkey."

"He enjoyed chasing his brother and copying everything that his brother did," the obituary reads. "He would say 'thank-you' no matter what it was, even if he was the one doing something for someone else. In the mornings, if the music was on, he would dance, smiling, spinning in a circle, and clapping. Quinton always gave everyone love and hugged their legs."

Quinton Simon was remembered in an obituary as ‘a bright, happy, fun, smart, loving, little monkey.’

Quinton Simon was remembered in an obituary as ‘a bright, happy, fun, smart, loving, little monkey.’ (Chatham County Police Department)

The FBI confirmed through DNA analysis on Monday that bones pulled from the landfill belonged to the little boy. 

QUINTON SIMON'S MOM DOWNS SHOTS, FLIRTS WITH BAR STAFF AMID SEARCH FOR TODDLER'S REMAINS

Authorities had spent 30 days combing through 1.2 million pounds of trash before locating the remains. 

Authorities searched a landfill for 30 days before finding bones that belonged to Quinton Simon. 

Authorities searched a landfill for 30 days before finding bones that belonged to Quinton Simon.  (Chatham County Police Department)

Authorities sifted through 1.2 million pounds of trash in the search for Simon's remains. 

Authorities sifted through 1.2 million pounds of trash in the search for Simon's remains.  (Chatham County Police Department)

Simon was originally reported missing on the morning of Oct. 5 by his mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, who told a 911 dispatcher that she awoke to find her door open and believed someone had entered her home to take her son, according to local news outlet WCJL. 

Police identified Leilani Simon as a prime suspect early in the investigation and arrested her on Nov. 21, three days after human remains were first located in the landfill. 

Leilani Simon, 22, was charged with malice murder in her 21-month-old son's death on Nov. 21. 

Leilani Simon, 22, was charged with malice murder in her 21-month-old son's death on Nov. 21.  (Chatham County Police Department)

Leilani Simon is listed as a "survivor" in her son's obituary, along with the boy's father, two siblings  and extended family. Both siblings were placed in foster care after Quinton's disappearance. 

The Chatham County district attorney charged Simon with malice murder, concealing the death of an individual, false reporting and making false statements. 

Fox News' Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report. 

