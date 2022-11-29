Georgia toddler Quinton Simon remembered as 'fun, smart, loving little monkey'

Quinton Simon, a 21-month-old toddler whose remains were found in a landfill on Nov. 18 in Savannah, Georgia, was remembered in an obituary published on Tuesday as "a bright, happy, fun, smart, loving, little monkey."

"He enjoyed chasing his brother and copying everything that his brother did," the obituary reads. "He would say 'thank-you' no matter what it was, even if he was the one doing something for someone else. In the mornings, if the music was on, he would dance, smiling, spinning in a circle, and clapping. Quinton always gave everyone love and hugged their legs."

The FBI confirmed through DNA analysis on Monday that bones pulled from the landfill belonged to the little boy.

Authorities had spent 30 days combing through 1.2 million pounds of trash before locating the remains.

Simon was originally reported missing on the morning of Oct. 5 by his mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, who told a 911 dispatcher that she awoke to find her door open and believed someone had entered her home to take her son, according to local news outlet WCJL.

Police identified Leilani Simon as a prime suspect early in the investigation and arrested her on Nov. 21, three days after human remains were first located in the landfill.

Leilani Simon is listed as a "survivor" in her son's obituary, along with the boy's father, two siblings and extended family. Both siblings were placed in foster care after Quinton's disappearance.

The Chatham County district attorney charged Simon with malice murder, concealing the death of an individual, false reporting and making false statements.

Fox News' Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report.