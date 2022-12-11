Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

Georgia teenager accidentally shoots himself at shopping mall

A bystander was also injured after the shooting as people ran for safety

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A teenager accidentally fired a gun Saturday while shopping at a mall in Georgia, injuring himself.

Shoppers at Stonecrest Mall went running after hearing the sound of the gunfire.

"We heard a loud bang," shopper Tameka Thomas told FOX 5 Atlanta. "Like, it shook the building."

(FOX 5)

According to DeKalb County Police, officers responded to a shooting just after 2:15 p.m. on Saturday. When officers arrived at the mall, they located a 14-year-old boy who had been shot in the leg. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Investigators said it appeared the teenager accidentally shot himself. It remains unclear how the boy obtained the firearm.

(DeKalb County Police Department)

"They locked us down to try and figure out what was going on to see if they could find who they were looking for," Thomas said.

As people were running for safety following the gun going off, a woman in the crowd was injured. She was also taken to a hospital.

(DeKalb County Police Department)

The mall was closed for a short time before eventually reopening. A number of stores within the mall, however, decided to remain closed for the remainder of the day.

The shooting is under investigation. It is unclear whether anyone will face charges in connection with the incident.