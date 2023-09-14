Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Georgia suspects tricked murdered mom's son into believing she was still alive to conceal death: report

Matilde Gonzalez, 43, went missing in October 2019 and three suspects were charged last week, authorities said

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
Eyewitness describes the 'show of force' that took down Danelo Cavalcante

Eyewitness describes the 'show of force' that took down Danelo Cavalcante

Jim Martin recalls the 'show of force' he witnessed that led to the escaped killer's arrest outside of his work on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

The suspects recently arrested in connection with the cold case disappearance and death of a Georgia woman nearly four years ago allegedly tricked her son into thinking she was still alive after she died nearly four years ago. 

Matilde Gonzalez, 43, was last seen in Cobb County on Oct. 11, 2019 and her family reported her missing a day later, the Cobb County Police Department said last week. 

At the time of her disappearance, investigators suspected foul play

GEORGIA FAMILY PUTS UP BILLBOARDS 14 YEARS AFTER AFTER MAN VANISHED: ‘WE DESERVE ANSWERS’

Georgia missing person case

Matilde Gonzalez, 43, was reported missing nearly four years ago and now three people have been arrested in connection with her disappearance.  (Paulding County Sheriffs Office)

The case went cold but on Sept. 8, authorities made a "significant breakthrough" that led to the arrest of Alejandra Castro, 41; Abel Castro, 45; and 20-year-old Samantha Vasquez after authorities searched a home in Paulding County.

Alejandra Castro and Vasquez are charged with malice murder. The Castros are also charged with concealing a death and cruelty to children.

In a warrant obtained by 11 Alive, authorities said Gonzalez was killed during a fight at a Cobb County home and then the Castros got rid of her body. 

To conceal the killing, the suspects allegedly fooled Gonzalez's son into thinking his mother was still alive by having someone pretending to be her and contacting him through a Mexican phone number, local media reported. 

Georgia missing person

(Cobb County Police Department)

Authorities did not specify who contacted her son or disclose any other details about the case. Gonzalez's body has never been found. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Cobb County Police Department and the Paulding County Sheriff's Office. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.