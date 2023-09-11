Expand / Collapse search
Missing Persons

Georgia cold case investigation into missing woman leads to 3 arrests

Matilde Gonzalez, 43, was last seen in Cobb County, Georgia on Oct. 11, 2019 and authorities have always suspected foul play to be involved

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
Three people have been arrested in connection to the cold case investigation of a missing woman who vanished nearly four years ago in Georgia, authorities said Monday. 

Matilde Gonzalez, 43, was last seen in Cobb County on Oct. 11, 2019 and her family reported her missing a day later, the Cobb County Police Department said. Investigators suspected foul play from the outset of the case. 

Georgia missing person case

Matilde Gonzalez, 43, was reported missing nearly four years ago and now three people have been arrested in connection with her disappearance.  (Paulding County Sheriffs Office)

On Sept. 8, authorities made a "significant breakthrough" that led to the arrest of Alejandra Castro, 41; Abel Castro, 45; and 20-year-old Samantha Vasquez.

Alejandra Castro and Vasquez are charged with malice murder. The Castros are also charged with concealing a death and cruelty to children.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office received the initial missing persons report and said that: "Foul play was suspected from the outset, that ultimately led the case being assigned to the Cobb County Police Cold Case Unit for continued investigation."

Georgia missing person

Alejandra Castro, 41; Abel Castro, 45; and 20-year-old Samantha Vasquez are charged in connection with the disappearance of Matilde Gonzalez. (Cobb County Police Department)

The sheriff's office did not disclose how the suspects are linked to Gonzalez's disappearance. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.