Georgia cold case investigation into missing woman leads to 3 arrests

Three people have been arrested in connection to the cold case investigation of a missing woman who vanished nearly four years ago in Georgia, authorities said Monday.

Matilde Gonzalez, 43, was last seen in Cobb County on Oct. 11, 2019 and her family reported her missing a day later, the Cobb County Police Department said. Investigators suspected foul play from the outset of the case.

MAN ARRESTED IN CASE OF MISSING KENTUCKY MOM, BUT MYSTERY REMAINS OVER HER FATE

On Sept. 8, authorities made a "significant breakthrough" that led to the arrest of Alejandra Castro, 41; Abel Castro, 45; and 20-year-old Samantha Vasquez.

Alejandra Castro and Vasquez are charged with malice murder. The Castros are also charged with concealing a death and cruelty to children.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office received the initial missing persons report and said that: "Foul play was suspected from the outset, that ultimately led the case being assigned to the Cobb County Police Cold Case Unit for continued investigation."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The sheriff's office did not disclose how the suspects are linked to Gonzalez's disappearance.