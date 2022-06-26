Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

Georgia siblings, including a 3-year-old, drown in lake on the same day

Two friends drowned in the same area last year

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Three siblings drowned on the same day last week during a boating excursion on a lake in Georgia last week, according authorities and local media.

Lincoln County Sheriff Paul Reviere said the three siblings drowned Thursday in the Amity Recreation Area on Clarks Hill Lake.

Coroner Tim Quarles identified the victims as 22-year-old Raven Powell, of McDuffie County and her two younger brothers Mason Powell, 4 and Sawyer Powell, 3.

News outlets report the bodies were recovered and were being sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy. The coroner's office said the three siblings died sometime after 5 p.m. Thursday.

MAN DROWNS IN GEORGIA'S LAKE LANIER NEAR JIMMY BUFFETT-THEMED MARGARITAVILLE RESORT

Further details about what happened have not been released. The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

"We have not ruled out anything at this point as the autopsy will hopefully provide us with more information as well as the interviews and other investigative leads we are following," Pat Morgan of GBI told WRWD.

Clark Hills lake is located in Northeastern Georgia, near the border with South Carolina.

A little over a year ago, friends Eynn Wilson and Edward Kirk drowned in the same area during a boating excursion with friends and family members. Shontover Kirkland, 32, was charged with reckless conduct and involuntary manslaughter and pleaded guilty in the case last week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  