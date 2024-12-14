Georgia shooting leaves 1 dead at Army base in 'isolated' incident: officials

An active shooter situation at Army base Fort Eisenhower in Augusta, Georgia, on Saturday led to the killing of one person, officials said.

The base went into lockdown shortly before 9 a.m. local time Saturday, making the announcement via social media to the over 110,000 people living on base.

"IF YOU ARE IN DANGER TAKE APPROPRIATE ACTION!" the message read on Facebook.

In a statement, the Army base said that the victim was shot in on-post housing and later died.

The base, formerly known as Fort Gordon, said that information about the person who was shot would be released following next-of-kin notification.

"Our focus at this time is providing support to the victim’s family and assistance to anyone impacted by this tragedy," the base said following the lockdown notification. "The safety and well-being of our residents – our Soldiers and Families - remains a top priority."

The suspect was placed in custody and local and state law enforcement are investigating the incident.