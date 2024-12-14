Expand / Collapse search
Georgia

Georgia shooting leaves 1 dead at Army base in 'isolated' incident: officials

Fort Eisenhower went on lockdown following an active shooter situation

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
An active shooter situation at Army base Fort Eisenhower in Augusta, Georgia, on Saturday led to the killing of one person, officials said.

The base went into lockdown shortly before 9 a.m. local time Saturday, making the announcement via social media to the over 110,000 people living on base.

"IF YOU ARE IN DANGER TAKE APPROPRIATE ACTION!" the message read on Facebook.

In a statement, the Army base said that the victim was shot in on-post housing and later died.

Soldiers

Soldiers march away at the conclusion of a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Fort Eisenhower in Augusta, Ga. (Michael Holahan /The Augusta Chronicle via AP, File)

The base, formerly known as Fort Gordon, said that information about the person who was shot would be released following next-of-kin notification.

"Our focus at this time is providing support to the victim’s family and assistance to anyone impacted by this tragedy," the base said following the lockdown notification. "The safety and well-being of our residents – our Soldiers and Families - remains a top priority."

Fort Gordon entrance sign

The entrance to Fort Gordon, which was renamed Fort Einsenhower, a U.S. Army installation located in Augusta, Ga.  (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The suspect was placed in custody and local and state law enforcement are investigating the incident.

