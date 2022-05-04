Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

Georgia police searching for man allegedly caught beating dog on video

Unknown man recorded hitting, kicking and dragging, Athens-Clarke County police say

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Police in Georgia are working to identify a man who was seen hitting and kicking a dog on home surveillance video last month.

The incident happened around 9:17 a.m. on April 13 in the 100 block of Lavender Road in Athens, Athens-Clarke County police said on Wednesday.

Investigators released still images from a nearby home’s security cameras that show the unidentified man hitting, kicking and dragging the dog.

The unidentified man allegedly hit, kicked and dragged the dog in an incident that occurred around 9:17 a.m. on April 13.

Terry Hosier, the homeowner whose surveillance system caught the incident unfold, originally posted the video online to help identify the man, WSB-TV reported.

The unidentified man is being sought in connection to an animal cruelty incident, police said.

"He needs counseling. He doesn’t need to have an animal," Hosier told the station. "Like I said, if you could do that to the animal, you could do that to anybody."

Authorities asked area residents to review their security cameras from around the time of the incident and to share any information about the man or dog with the Athens-Clarke County police.