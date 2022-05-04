Georgia police searching for man allegedly caught beating dog on video

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Georgia are working to identify a man who was seen hitting and kicking a dog on home surveillance video last month.

The incident happened around 9:17 a.m. on April 13 in the 100 block of Lavender Road in Athens, Athens-Clarke County police said on Wednesday.

FLORIDA MAN ALLEGEDLY CAUGHT PUMMELING DOG ON VIDEO

Investigators released still images from a nearby home’s security cameras that show the unidentified man hitting, kicking and dragging the dog.

Terry Hosier, the homeowner whose surveillance system caught the incident unfold, originally posted the video online to help identify the man, WSB-TV reported.

"He needs counseling. He doesn’t need to have an animal," Hosier told the station. "Like I said, if you could do that to the animal, you could do that to anybody."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities asked area residents to review their security cameras from around the time of the incident and to share any information about the man or dog with the Athens-Clarke County police.