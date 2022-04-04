Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida man allegedly caught pummeling dog on video

The video is believed to have been taken at a Fort Myers RaceTrac gas station

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida police are on the hunt for a man who appears in viral video throwing punches at a dog in the backseat of a car at a Fort Myers gas station, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

"We need to find him," Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers announced on social media Monday. "What he did is not OK."

Authorities said witnesses saw the unidentified man battering the dog in the back of a gold or tan Chrysler 200 at a RaceTrac gas station "somewhere in Fort Myers" on Tuesday, March 29.

MISSOURI MAN CHARGED WITH ANIMAL ABUSE THREATENED POLICE, PUT ON 96-HOUR MENTAL HEALTH HOLD

A graphic, 18-second video shows a man throwing seven punches before slamming the door shut and moving out of view. Authorities described the incident as an act of animal cruelty and are asking for the public’s help tracking him down.

In the video, the man is wearing dark clothes and a bandana on his head. He appears to have a beard and thin build.

Florida police are on the hunt for a man who appears in viral video throwing punches at a dog in the backseat of a car at a Fort Myers gas station, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Florida police are on the hunt for a man who appears in viral video throwing punches at a dog in the backseat of a car at a Fort Myers gas station, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office. (SWFL Crime Stoppers)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators learned of the video after it emerged in a private Facebook group Friday, according to the Fort Myers News-Press.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports

Your Money