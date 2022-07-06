Expand / Collapse search
Georgia police officer involved in fatal shooting of man at Toccoa hotel, GBI investigating

No police officers were harmed in the shooting

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
A police officer was involved in a fatal shooting of a man at a Regency Inn in Toccoa, Georgia where another person was found killed earlier in the night.

Toccoa is located about 90 miles northeast of Atlanta.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when officers were initially dispatched to the motel after shots were fired at the facility, the Toccoa Police Department said.

The scene outside of a motel in Toccoa, Georgia where two people were killed on July 5, 2022.

The scene outside of a motel in Toccoa, Georgia where two people were killed on July 5, 2022. (FOX Carolina) (FOX Carolina)

Toccoa police said the officer found the deceased victim in a room of the facility, where they also discovered a man with a handgun.

The officers instructed the man to drop the weapon but he refused, FOX 5 Atlanta reported. The officers ultimately shot and killed the man.

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Toccoa, Georgia that happened on July 5, 2022. 

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Toccoa, Georgia that happened on July 5, 2022.  (GA Bureau of Investigation)

It's not immediately clear if the armed man acted in an unusual manner or what may have prompted the officers to discharge their weapons. 

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) is leading an investigation into the police-involved shooting. The cause of the initial shooting is also being investigated.

Toccoa is northeast of Atlanta. 

Toccoa is northeast of Atlanta.  (Google Maps)

According to the report, officers attempted to treat both men at the scene, but both died from their injuries. Their names have not yet been released.

The officers were not harmed in the shooting.

Following the investigation, the GBI will give their findings to the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review, FOX Atlanta reported.