Virginia
Published

Northern Virginia police officer involved in fatal shooting of wanted man at mall

No Fairfax County, Virginia police officers were injured in the shooting

Adam Sabes
Adam Sabes
A Fairfax County police officer was involved in a fatal shooting involving a man who was wanted at Springfield Town Center, according to police.

The incident happened on Thursday when one of the Fairfax County police officers attempted to stop the man, and an armed confrontation followed, according to FOX 5.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No police officers were injured in the incident, and police say that there's no threat to the mall.

"The armed man from the officer-involved shooting died at the hospital. Detectives continue to investigate. The mall remains open and there is no apparent threat to the community. Visitors, please use entrance and exits near Loisdale Rd," the Fairfax County Police Department tweeted. 

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.