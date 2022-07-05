Georgia man shot during gated community home invasion on July 4th

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Georgia man was shot during a gated community home invasion in Sandy Springs on the morning of the Fourth of July.

The Sandy Springs Police Department noted that the man was home when the suspects broke in. When the suspects spotted the victim, they shot him. He was later taken to the hospital, where he was reportedly in stable condition. Sgt. Matt McGinnis, SSPD's public information officer, said he is "thankful" because the incident could have "gone much different."

"We're thankful that the resident is expected to make a full recovery, and we are working hard to determine exactly who these people are, and we won't stop until we figure it out, McGinnis told Fox 5 Atlanta.

Because the neighborhood is a gated community, McGinnis said he was shocked at the occurrence of the home invasion.

"It's not in a bad area. It's in a nice area and it was just something that we were surprised by," he said. Sandy Springs is a suburban city outside of Atlanta.

Police have yet to determine a potential motive during their ongoing investigation. Investigators have yet to establish a relationship between the suspects and the victim, Sgt. McGinnis added. The suspects remain at large.

Sandy Springs Police Department urges anyone with information on the suspects to contact them.

The Sandy Springs home invasion comes just one week after Buckhead City Committee CEO Bill White appeared on "Fox & Friends First" to discuss Atlanta's crime surge.

"We are really feeling like this is a war zone, and I don't say that lightly, especially given what you experienced in a war zone," White told co-host Joey Jones. "This is murder and mayhem."