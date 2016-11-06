Georgia police investigate accidental shooting involving boys, 12 and 11

Georgia police are investigating an accidental shooting in a home Saturday involving two boys, 12 and 11, Fox 5 Atlanta reports.

The station reports the older boy was seriously wounded when the gun went off. He underwent surgery at a hospital.

Clayton County police said the shooting took place at a home in Jonesboro Saturday afternoon.

Police said the two boys were playing with a third child, 10, when they found the gun.

The gun went off as the 11-year-old was putting it back, Fox 5 reported.

An adult was in another part of the house at the time, according to the station.

The station reported that a witness on scene saw a woman who was distraught and heard the woman say, “Thank God, my nephew is alive.”

