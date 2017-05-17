Georgia officer called a hero after stopping suicide attempt

A Georgia police officer who stopped a man from hanging himself on Mother's Day is being hailed as a hero.

Canton Police Officer Jonathan Nelson tells WSB-TV that he felt something wasn't right when he pulled into a shopping center parking lot Sunday.

Nelson says he noticed a car with blaring music and saw a man inside trying to hang himself with a makeshift noose. The officer says he tried to talk to the man through the window but got no response, so he broke the glass. Nelson says he calmed the man down and helped take the noose off his neck.

The man was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Nelson says he'd do it all over again because life is precious and it felt good seeing someone live another day.

___

