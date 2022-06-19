Georgia mother murdered at apartment complex after ex-boyfriend 'lured' her there: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Georgia woman was shot and killed after she was "lured" to an apartment complex south of Atlanta by her ex-boyfriend to fight his current girlfriend, WXIA reports.

South Fulton Police Department Chief Keith Meadows told the local news outlet that De'ja McCrary arrived at Camelot Condominiums with her 4-year-old son, who sustained minor scratches during the alleged ambush.

Colvin Lindsey, McCrary's ex-boyfriend, is accused of setting her up for a "fight" with his current girlfriend, Teandra Brox, according to WXIA.

Lindsey was booked into the Fulton County Jail on May 30 and charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and being associated with a street gang while participating in a crime, according to jail records.

Brox was booked on June 1 on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Another suspect, Aquala Barnes, is accused of texting with McCrary about the location that she should come to, WXIA reports. She was also charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to jail records.

Earlier this year, South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau moved into the Camelot Condominiums, which has been the site of a spate of violent crimes in recent years, to get a better sense of the community and how to improve the area.

A woman was stabbed multiple times at the apartment complex in January, while three men were killed in a triple homicide there in May 2021.