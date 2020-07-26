Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Bodies of Georgia mother, 2 infants found in submerged car

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A Georgia mother and her twin 10-month-old infant sons were found in a submerged vehicle that was pulled from a pond, officials said Saturday.

A fisherman found the car in Mayor’s Pond in Augusta on Friday and called police, said Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, according to the Augusta Chronicle.

MISSISSIPPI SHERIFF'S DEPUTY DROWNS IN FLORIDA AFTER SAVING 10-YEAR-OLD SON FROM RIP CURRENT

Authorities identified the bodies as Shaquia Philpot, 25, and her infant children Caysen and Cassius Williams. All three were pronounced dead at the scene, Bowen said.

Investigators did not release details about how the family ended up in the pond.

No cause of death has been released. The bodies were sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for an autopsy.

A fisherman at Mayor's Pond found the submerged car, officials said. (Google Maps)

The case remains under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

