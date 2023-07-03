Georgia mother charged after body of 7-year-old daughter found decaying in closet

A Georgia mother is facing charges in connection with the discovery of her 7-year-old daughter, whose body was found decaying in the closet of a vacant apartment.

Alondra Hobbs, 27, was charged Thursday with felony murder and cruelty in the second degree, DeKalb County police announced. Officer Elise Wells, the department's spokeswoman, told The Associated Press that Hobbs was at a hospital Friday.

Police identified the young victim as Alivia Hobbs-Jordan.

Her body was discovered by an officer at the Hidden Valley Apartment Complex on Misty Waters Drive outside Atlanta on June 25 after a neighbor reported a dead child in the closet of an empty apartment, according to a police report.

The neighbor initially smelled a "foul odor" coming from the apartment and called the police to report the smell, FOX 5 Atlanta reported. That person then went inside the unit and discovered the body of the little girl in a closet.

When police arrived, they were told the apartment's tenant moved out and had not been seen for a couple of months.

An officer who went inside the apartment said he observed what appeared to be a full head of hair and a decaying arm and leg in the closet.

According to the report, another officer located a piece of mail with the name Alondra Hobbs on it.

Police have not released any further details surrounding the child's death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.