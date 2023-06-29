Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Rapper Quando Rondo arrested in Georgia on drug, gang charges released on bond

Quando Rondo is accused of managing illegal street gang ‘Rollin’ 60s’

Associated Press
Rapper Quando Rondo has bonded out of jail after he was indicted on drug and gang charges in his hometown of Savannah.

Court records show a judge granted a $100,000 bond for the 24-year-old rapper, whose given name is Tyquian Terrel Bowman. He was released Monday, according to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

A grand jury indicted him along with 18 others on June 14. The indictment charged Bowman with four counts, including being a manager of an illegal street gang known as "Rollin’ 60s." Other charges allege Bowman conspired with others to distribute marijuana and to buy pills of the opioid hydrocodone.

Quando Rondo

Tyquian Terrel Bowman, a rapper known as Quando Rondo, was jailed on gang and drug charges on June 16, 2023. Bowman has bonded out of jail and was released Monday.  (Chatham County Sheriff's Office via AP)

His lawyer Jonah Pine said he is "extraordinarily grateful" that the rapper has been released on bond and declined to comment further.

The rapper’s singles "I Remember" and "ABG" led to a deal with Atlantic Records, which released his debut album, "QPac," in 2020. His follow-up album, "Recovery," came out in March.

