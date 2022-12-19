Georgia man put behind bars on charges he held woman captive for months, raped her

A Georgia man was arrested and charged after allegedly kidnapping a South Carolina woman and holding her captive for months as he raped and beat her.

Ismael Patricio Aguirre, 22, was arrested Tuesday by Waynesboro Police and charged with rape, kidnapping, aggravated assault, battery and false imprisonment. He was denied bail and booked into the Burke County Jail.

Aguirre kidnapped the woman from her home in Charleston, South Carolina, more than four months ago, keeping her in a motel room in Waynesboro, Georgia, according to investigators.

The woman managed to escape after faking a pregnancy in order to visit a hospital to report Aguirre's crimes, WRDW-TV reported.

GEORGIA SUSPECT ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH KILLING OF CORRECTIONAL OFFICER

Employees at Burke Health in Waynesboro told investigators that Aguirre and the woman arrived at the hospital after a call was made requesting emergency medical services on claims she was unconscious and pregnant. The woman then told hospital employees she was not actually pregnant but needed help to escape from Aguirre.

GEORGIA POLICE FOUND MISSING GIRL, 11, SUSPECTED OF BEING HUMAN TRAFFICKING VICTIM

According to a police report, the woman told investigators she was forced to perform work, have sex with Aguirre and eat and drink upon being ordered to do so. She said she would "basically be a puppet to his demands."

The woman said Aguirre threatened to have her children and mother killed if she failed to adhere to his demands.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She said she faked a pregnancy to end the abuse of Aguirre beating and strangling her.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.