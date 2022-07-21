Georgia man arrested for murder of high school football coach

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Georgia have arrested a suspect in the murder of a high school football coach.

The Gwinnett County Police Department says the deadly shooting happened on July 10 at a Quicktrip gas station in Gwinnett County, according to FOX 5. Police say that Bradley Coleman, 29, was attempting to stop someone from stealing his car when he was shot and killed.

Police arrested David Jarrad Booker, 20, in relation to the murder, according to the report.

Booker is being charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

Coleman was using air pumps when a black four-door vehicle with three people inside backed up next to him. One of the men got out and went into Coleman's car and attempted to take it, police said.

Coleman then got into a physical altercation with two of the suspects, according to the report. When the suspect got out of Coleman's car, one of the suspects shot him.

"The suspect got out of the victim’s vehicle, and one of the suspects shot the victim. Both suspects got back into their vehicle and drove off," the Gwinnett Police Department said.

A GoFundMe set up for Coleman's family states that he had one daughter and was in Georgia to coach high school football.

"Bradley had a little girl, and because of these criminals, she’s lost her daddy. He graduated from Norcross high school & won Mr. Norcross 2011, won Norcross HS state basketball championship, played college ball at southern university in Louisiana and came back to Georgia to coach high school football," the GoFundMe states.

The other two people involved in the incident have not been identified, according to the report.