Georgia lightning strike at Fort Gordon kills 1 soldier, injures others

A lightning strike at the Fort Gordon Army post in Georgia Wednesday morning killed one soldier and injured nine others, according to reports.

Fort Gordon Range Control said the lightning strike occurred during a training event, which happened around 11 a.m.

A Fort Gordon spokesman confirmed the death in a statement: "It is with a heavy heart Fort Gordon confirms one of the Soldiers injured in the lightning strike this afternoon succumbed to their injuries. No name will be released until the next of kin have been notified."

The Fort Gordon's Department of Emergency Services and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene.

The soldiers' identities have not been released.