Georgia lightning strike at Fort Gordon kills 1 soldier, injures others

The incident happened during a training event

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A lightning strike at the Fort Gordon Army post in Georgia Wednesday morning killed one soldier and injured nine others, according to reports. 

Fort Gordon Range Control said the lightning strike occurred during a training event, which happened around 11 a.m.

Fort Gordon in Georgia. 

Fort Gordon in Georgia.  (Google Maps)

A Fort Gordon spokesman confirmed the death in a statement: "It is with a heavy heart Fort Gordon confirms one of the Soldiers injured in the lightning strike this afternoon succumbed to their injuries. No name will be released until the next of kin have been notified." 

The Fort Gordon's Department of Emergency Services and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene. 

The soldiers' identities have not been released. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  