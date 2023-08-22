Expand / Collapse search
Georgia

Georgia man arrested after allegedly stealing porch from neighbor's property

Robin Swanger is facing a felony theft charge for stealing the 'full-size 8x10 porch,' Coweta County investigators said

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
A Georgia man is charged with a felony after he being accused of stealing a porch from a neighbor's front yard, according to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.

Robin Swanger was arrested following the incident on Clemit Harris Road in Arnco, Georgia. 

The owner of the property that Swanger allegedly took the porch from said nothing was available to be taken despite the lot appearing to be abandoned, FOX 5 Atlanta reported.

Investigators said that Swanger passed "no trespassing" signs in the yard on his way to remove the wooden porch, which was left on the property when the house was taken away, the outlet reported.

Robin Swanger mugshot

Robin Swanger is facing a felony theft charge for stealing a porch from a neighbor's property that appeared to be abandoned in Arnco, Georgia. (Coweta County Sheriff’s Office)

"It’s a full-size 8x10 porch. It would be what goes onto a house for entrance and exit," CCSO investigator Chris Stapler told FOX 5. "Very well constructed."

Investigators have described Swanger as a literal porch pirate for the theft – a term typically used for people accused of stealing packages from the doorstep of a home.

"Some people may shrug their shoulders and say it's not a big deal, but when you take someone's property without their consent and the value of this porch is $3,000, you can't just go and take stuff off someone's property," Stapler said.

At one point during the investigation into the incident, deputies said the porch did reappear on the property upside down.

Coweta County Sheriff’s Office car

Swanger allegedly blew past "no trespassing" signs to steal the 8x10 porch from his neighbor's property, according to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office. (Coweta County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies had been searching for Swanger for several days when they responded to a domestic disturbance call from a home he was located at.

He is charged with two counts of domestic violence including battery in addition to the felony theft charge for stealing the porch.