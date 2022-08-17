Georgia juvenile correctional officer charged with murder after minor dies playing 'fight game'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A youth correctional officer in Georgia is facing a murder charge after a juvenile died while participating in a "fight game" in his presence last week, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

Thomas Lee Hicks, 30, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder, violation of an oath of office, and two counts of second-degree cruelty to children.

A preliminary report said that a "juvenile was in the presence of a staff member and other juveniles at the facility when he lost consciousness," but further investigation showed that Hicks allegedly watched the minors fight.

"Information from the GBI investigation revealed that Hicks allowed juveniles to participate in a fight game in his presence," state police said Wednesday.

The incident took place on the morning of Aug. 9 at Waycross Regional Youth Detention Center, which is located in southeast Georgia. The juvenile was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

Ware is currently being held in the Ware County Jail, according to records.