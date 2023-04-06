Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Georgia inmate convicted of murder escapes transitional facility after parole

Charles Smith wanted after escaping Atlanta Transitional Facility, where he was paroled last month

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A manhunt is underway in Georgia for a convicted murderer who escaped from a facility in Atlanta, authorities said Wednesday.

Charles Smith, 52, walked away from the Atlanta Transitional Facility, where he was paroled on March 16, the Georgia Department of Corrections said.

Smith was sentenced to a maximum of life in prison for a murder committed on Nov. 14, 1992, according to online jail records.

Officials warned the public not to approach Smith.

MISSOURI INMATE WHO ESCAPED WITH 2 OTHERS THROUGH HOLE IN JAIL CELL CEILING CAUGHT IN WYOMING: SHERIFF

Charles Smith is being sought after escaping from the Atlanta Transitional Facility, authorities said Wednesday.

Charles Smith is being sought after escaping from the Atlanta Transitional Facility, authorities said Wednesday. (Georgia Department of Corrections)

Smith stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds, according to officials. He has brown eyes and black hair. Smith was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt.

In a separate manhunt, authorities in Georgia are searching for another inmate who escaped from a facility in Wrightsville.

Dshawn Garrison, 21, escaped the Johnson State Prison around 3 a.m. Thursday, the Milledgeville Police Department said.

VIRGINIA INMATES WHO DUG OUT OF JAIL USING TOOTHBRUSH CAPTURED AT IHOP

Garrison broke out of the prison and was picked up by a vehicle outside, according to police. Officers spotted the vehicle in Washington County and a high-speed chase ensued.

Police said the pursuit ended in a wreck in Hancock County around Highway 22 near the city of Sparta and Dawson’s Mortuary. 

Dshawn Garrison is being sought after escaping from the Johnson State Prison in Wrightsville early Thursday.

Dshawn Garrison is being sought after escaping from the Johnson State Prison in Wrightsville early Thursday. (Georgia Department of Corrections)

All occupants in the vehicle fled on foot and remain at large. It is unclear how many people were in the vehicle that picked up Garrison.

Garrison and his accomplices should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Officials describe Garrison as 6 feet tall and 156 pounds.

Last week, authorities announced a statewide manhunt for inmate Aaron Lee Fore, who escaped after leaving a work detail. He was last seen driving a stolen 2015 GMC Acadia. 

Aaron Lee Fore, a Georgia jail inmate, escaped from a work detail and is being sought, authorities said Thursday.

Aaron Lee Fore, a Georgia jail inmate, escaped from a work detail and is being sought, authorities said Thursday. (Georgia Department of Corrections)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fore, who was being housed at the Decatur County Correctional Institution, was serving five years for multiple offenses, including theft by taking, criminal damage, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime for crimes committed around the Augusta area.