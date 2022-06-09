Expand / Collapse search
Wyoming
Published

Missouri inmate who escaped with 2 others through hole in jail cell ceiling caught in Wyoming: sheriff

Two Missouri inmates remain on the run after escaping Barry County Jail on Friday

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
One of the three Missouri inmates who escaped from a county jail through a hole they cut in the ceilings of their cells last week has been caught in Wyoming, authorities said Wednesday afternoon.

Christopher Blevins, 37, was taken into custody near Casper, Wyoming, more than 900 miles away from where he broke out of the Barry County Jail in Missouri with inmates Lance Stephens and Matthew Crawford on Friday, the Barry County Sheriff’s Office said.

The U.S. Marshals Service began leading the case and notified the Mills Police Department in Wyoming on Wednesday that Blevins was believed to have been seen at a gas convenience store driving a gold Dodge Ram with a flatbed, and accompanied by a female, Mills police said. 

Officers located Blevins around 11:22 a.m. at the Ghost Town Truck Stop with the vehicle and the woman, Mills police said. When officers attempted to make contact, police said Blevins jumped into the vehicle and fled, leading them on a two-minute chase at speeds of nearly 80 mph.

NEW DETAILS IN ESCAPE OF GONZALO LOPEZ, WHO ALLEGEDLY MURDERED TEXAS FAMILY; OTHER INMATES COULD FACE CHARGES

Blevins eventually pulled over and was taken into custody. The female passenger, who police said will not be named at this time, was released pending further investigation.

Christopher Blevins, pictured far right, was captured near Casper, Wyoming, on Wednesday. Lance Justin Stephens, pictured left, and Matthew Allen Crawford, center, have yet to be located.

Christopher Blevins, pictured far right, was captured near Casper, Wyoming, on Wednesday. Lance Justin Stephens, pictured left, and Matthew Allen Crawford, center, have yet to be located. (Barry County Sheriff's Office)

Blevins had been held on multiple drug charges at the Barry County Jail. Barry County Sheriff Danny Boyd previously told ABC News that Blevins, Stephens and Crawford had escaped through holes they carved in the plaster ceilings of the jail cell and left through a maintenance door.

Stephens and Crawford have yet to be found, but authorities said they are also believed to have fled the state.

Authorities warned the public shortly after the jailbreak that all three men should be considered armed and dangerous.