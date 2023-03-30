Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Georgia authorities launch statewide manhunt for escaped inmate

Georgia authorities said Aaron Lee Fore was serving five years for a range of offenses when he escaped from custody

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Georgia jail inmate is being sought after escaping while on a work detail, authorities said in a statewide alert issued Thursday. 

Aaron Lee Fore was in Bainbridge, 200 miles south of Atlanta, when he left his detail, the Georgia Department of Corrections said. He was last seen driving a stolen 2015 GMC Acadia. 

He was serving five years for multiple offenses, including theft by taking, criminal damage, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime for crimes committed around the Augusta area.

GEORGIA FAILS TO PASS BILL REQUIRING BAIL FOR MORE CRIMES

Aaron Lee Fore, a Georgia jail inmate escaped from a work detail and is being sought, authorities said Thursday.

Aaron Lee Fore, a Georgia jail inmate escaped from a work detail and is being sought, authorities said Thursday. (Georgia Department of Corrections)

He was being housed in the Decatur County Correctional Institution. 

He was described as being 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighing just under 200 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. He has numerous tattoos.

Authorities warned anyone who sees Fore not to approach him. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.