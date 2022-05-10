Expand / Collapse search
Georgia high school stabbing incident prompts lockdown: report

Police are on-scene at Robert S. Alexander Comprehensive High School in Douglasville

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
An Atlanta-area high school is in lockdown Tuesday following reports of a stabbing incident involving students. 

The incident happened at the Robert S. Alexander Comprehensive High School in Douglasville, according to Fox5 Atlanta

"There is a police presence at Alexander to maintain the safety and security of our school community," the station quoted school officials as saying to parents. 

Robert S. Alexander Comprehensive High School in Douglasville, Ga.

Robert S. Alexander Comprehensive High School in Douglasville, Ga. (Google Maps)

All students at the school are currently safe and inside their classrooms, the officials reportedly added. 

Details about the stabbing remain unclear. 

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates. 